The Dodgers acquired Hernandez in a trade from the Red Sox on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe hears that the Red Sox will receive two minor-league relievers in return. Hernandez has posted an ugly .222/.279/.320 batting line in 323 plate appearances this season after also struggling at the dish in 2022, but he can play shortstop and second base, and the Dodgers need help at both spots. The 31-year-old seems likely to operate in a super-utility role, even covering some outfield, as he makes his return to Los Angeles. He played six seasons with the Dodgers between 2015-2020.