Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to action
Hernandez (illness) went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's win against the Giants.
Hernandez was able to return to Cactus League play after being listed day-to-day with an illness. He appears to have returned to health and should see his share of starts as he continues to prepare for Opening Day.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back from illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench for Game 6•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 2 lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...