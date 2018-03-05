Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to action

Hernandez (illness) went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's win against the Giants.

Hernandez was able to return to Cactus League play after being listed day-to-day with an illness. He appears to have returned to health and should see his share of starts as he continues to prepare for Opening Day.

