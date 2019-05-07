Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to lineup

Hernandez is leading off and playing center field against the Braves on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hernandez returns to the top of the order against left-hander Max Fried after he made way for Joc Pederson in Monday's game. The 27-year-old is slashing .250/.328/.466 through 116 at-bats this season.

