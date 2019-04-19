Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Riding pine Friday

Hernandez is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Brewers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers will shift Max Muncy to second base for the second game of the series, which in turn sends Hernandez to the bench. He's struggled at the dish of late, collecting just two hits in his last 14 at-bats, so a night off could be just what the utility man needs to turn around his approach at the plate.