Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Scores lone run
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday.
The Dodgers couldn't get anything going against Madison Bumgarner, but Hernandez managed to score his team's only run and record his third multi-hit performance in his last four games. He's slowed down considerably after a torrid start, but he's got his slash line back up to a solid .267/.348/.515 to go along with six homers and 17 RBI through 101 at-bats following this recent stretch.
