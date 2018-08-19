Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Seeing action versus lefties

Hernandez will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Mariners, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez will remain in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, but all of those starts have come against left-handed pitching. The utility man still looks to be a short-side platoon man for the Dodgers, thereby hindering his rest-of-season fantasy outlook.

