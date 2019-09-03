Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Set to lose work to Lux
Hernandez is expected to make the majority of his starts at second base versus left-handed pitching moving forward after manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that rookie Gavin Lux is the team's primary option at the position, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The top prospect was called up ahead of Monday's 16-9 win over the Rockies and had a debut to remember, going 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Hernandez was bumped out of the starting nine as a result, though he still went on to record a hit in three at-bats while replacing a banged-up Joc Pederson (abdomen) in right field midway through the contest. Hernandez's ability to play all over the infield and outfield means that Lux's arrival won't be the death knell to the veteran's fantasy value, though it certainly isn't an ideal development. Finding playing time versus right-handed pitching will only become more difficult for Hernandez once Max Muncy (wrist) and Alex Verdugo (oblique) return from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as Sept. 10.
