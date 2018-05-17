Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Settling into platoon role

Hernandez will start in center field and bat fifth Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez enjoyed a quasi-full-time role with the Dodgers through most of April while Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe spent time on the disabled list, but with both injured players reinstated Tuesday, it's expected that Hernandez will now see most of his starting opportunities in center field on the short side of a platoon with Joc Pederson. While Hernandez doesn't project to see consistent at-bats outside of weeks in which the Dodgers face lefty-heavy pitching schedules, the 26-year-old should make for a quality punt-play in DFS whenever he's included in the lineup versus southpaws. Over 503 career plate appearances against lefties, Hernandez owns a .263/.358/.500 slash line, good for a 131 wRC+.