Hernandez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hernandez will sit for the first time all season, with Chris Taylor starting at the keystone in his place. The utility man is 7-for-22 with a home run, five RBI and five runs through five games this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slated to start opener•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will share second-base duties•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Batting leadoff in intrasquad game•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Taking swings during hiatus•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Competing for time at second base•