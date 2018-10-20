Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again for Game 7
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Game 7 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Saturday.
Hernandez has hit just 2-for-22 so far this postseason. Christ Taylor will get the start at second base in his place.
