Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sitting out series finale
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Since returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Hernandez had started in four of the Dodgers' last five games, going 5-for-15 with two doubles and two RBI. He'll cede his spot in the lineup for the series finale to Matt Beaty, who draws a start at first base.
