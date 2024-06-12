Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Hernandez will sit for the second consecutive contest after starting the previous four games at third base. The 32-year-old has a .591 OPS in 155 plate appearances this season, and the acquisition of Cavan Biggio -- who is starting at the hot corner Wednesday -- could result in a reduced role.
