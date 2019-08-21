Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sitting Wednesday
Hernandez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
He started in his first game off the injured list Tuesday against a righty, but will head to the bench against a righty (Wilmer Font opening, Zack Godley primary reliever) in this one. As the Dodgers continue to get healthy and inevitably add reinforcements in September, Hernandez will likely start around half the games down the stretch. He will start against most lefties and against some righties. Matt Beaty is starting in left field and hitting eighth.
