Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Situated on bench
Hernandez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Hernandez will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting the past three games, going 4-for-10 with a trio of doubles and a 2:2 BB:K in those contests. Max Muncy will slide over to cover second base in place of Hernandez, while Cody Bellinger shifts to first base and Alex Verdugo draws a start in the outfield.
