Manager Dave Roberts said in an appearance Thursday on the "Off Air with Joe and Orel" podcast that Hernandez will start at second base in the Dodgers' Opening Day game against the Giants, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Following the surprise demotion of Gavin Lux earlier this week, the Dodgers' plans for the everyday second base job aren't fully known, but Hernandez looks poised to get the first chance to handle the keystone. Chris Taylor should get opportunities at second base, too, but since both he and Hernandez are right-handed hitters, a pure platoon arrangement won't be an option.