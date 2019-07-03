Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slugs 14th home run
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Hernandez swatted a ball over the left field fence to tie the score in the fourth inning. Though it was his only hit of the game, it was nonetheless a positive start to July after Hernandez hit below the Mendoza Line in each of the last two months. Overall, he is slashing .216/.287/.413 with 14 homers and 43 runs batted in this season.
