Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slugs 14th home run

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Hernandez swatted a ball over the left field fence to tie the score in the fourth inning. Though it was his only hit of the game, it was nonetheless a positive start to July after Hernandez hit below the Mendoza Line in each of the last two months. Overall, he is slashing .216/.287/.413 with 14 homers and 43 runs batted in this season.