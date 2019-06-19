Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Slugs grand slam

Hernandez belted a grand slam and walked in a victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

Hernandez came on as a pinch hitter for Joc Pederson in the sixth inning and was walked intentionally, then made the most of his only official at-bat by crushing a 416-foot grand slam to left field to break the game open in the seventh. Both outcomes were positive signs for Hernandez, who had struggled coming into the game by taking only one walk and belting only one home run while hitting a meager .160 in June. Overall, he is slashing .213/.281/.391 with 11 home runs and 37 runs batted in this season.

