Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts at short

Hernandez went 0-for-3 with a walk, a pair of RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

Hernandez received his second consecutive start at shortstop (and fourth over the past four games), filling in for the injured Chris Taylor (hamstring). The latter doesn't expect to require a trip to the DL, but Hernandez figures to gain additional playing time for however long Taylor remains sidelined. The 26-year-old is batting just .223 on the year, but he is producing an isolated power mark above .200 for the second consecutive season while serving a super-utility role for the Dodgers.