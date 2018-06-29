Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts in left field Thursday

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a pair of RBI and a run scored in an 11-5 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Chris Taylor (hamstring) was able to return to the starting lineup Thursday, pushing Hernandez to the outfield against a southpaw. The latter had been red-hot (.323/.400/.645 with three homers) while starting eight consecutive games, the majority of which came at short. With Taylor back in the fold, Hernandez should fall back into the backup super-utility role he was serving prior to the shortstop's injury.