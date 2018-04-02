Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts versus righty
Hernandez started at second and went 2-for-4 with a double, a pair of RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The key for the super utility man was that he got a start against a righty, after he was expected to be on the short side of a platoon with Chase Utley until Justin Turner (wrist) returns from the disabled list. Hernandez did show improved results against right-handed pitchers this spring, so this could have been more than a matchup-based start. If he mans the keystone in either of the Dodgers next two games (both against righties), then owners looking for a short-term boost to their middle infield may want to pounce on the 26-year-old, as a semi-regular role in this potent lineup should produce value.
