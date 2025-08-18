Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Hernandez (elbow) took part in batting practice Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez had been able to take part in baseball activities for more than a week, but being able to take at-bats against live pitching is especially notable, given that swinging the bat had been presenting the most discomfort for him while he attempted to play through his left elbow injury before landing on the shelf July 7. According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Hernandez is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City this week, potentially setting the utility player up for a return from the 10-day injured list before the end of August.