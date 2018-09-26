Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Two-hit effort
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Arizona.
Hernandez entered the starting lineup at second base despite a right-handed starter taking the bump for the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old's improved play against righties this season (.234/.321/.473) has elevated his role from platoon backup to super-utility man. Hernandez is slashing .242/.324/.456 overall with a career-best 21 homers over 442 plate appearances.
