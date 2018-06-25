Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Two homers Sunday

Hernandez went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three runs and two RBI in Sunday's game against the Mets.

He is making the most of this increased playing time, and is 7-for-21 with five runs over his last five games. Chris Taylor missed the weekend series with a hamstring issue, but is still considered day-to-day. Once Taylor returns, Hernandez should see a slight decrease in playing time.