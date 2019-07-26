Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Undergoes MRI
Hernandez (hand) underwent an MRI on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hernandez left Wednesday's matchup with an injured left hand, and although his X-rays came back negative, he'll receive further testing, likely as a precaution. Manager Dave Roberts stated that the utility man would be available to play defense only Friday night, though the team still hadn't received the results of Hernandez's MRI.
