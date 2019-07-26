Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Undergoes MRI

Hernandez (hand) underwent an MRI on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez left Wednesday's matchup with an injured left hand, and although his X-rays came back negative, he'll receive further testing, likely as a precaution. Manager Dave Roberts stated that the utility man would be available to play defense only Friday night, though the team still hadn't received the results of Hernandez's MRI.

More News
Our Latest Stories