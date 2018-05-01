Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will regularly play center field

Hernandez is in line to see regular playing time in center field with Chris Taylor moving to shortstop, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Corey Seager (elbow) was diagnosed with a sprained UCL on Monday and will undergo Tommy John surgery, resulting in him missing the rest of the season. Because of this, Chris Taylor will serve as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop, making room for Hernandez in center field. Hernandez has appeared in 23 games this season, over which he's hit .254/.347/.476 with three home runs.