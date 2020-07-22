Hernandez and Chris Taylor will share time at second base at the start of the season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Most expected Gavin Lux to take the reigns at second base this season, but his assignment to the team's alternate training site Tuesday opens the door for veterans Hernandez and Taylor to each log significant time at the position, at least until Lux's inevitable return. Both players have proven capable of major-league production in the past, and both stood out in Tuesday's exhibition win over the Angels, with Hernandez going 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI and Taylor slugging a three-run home run for the second consecutive game.