Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will start against lefties in NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez will start in left field against left-handed pitchers in the NLDS, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hernandez and Curtis Granderson operated out of a platoon for the last month of the regular season, and it appears that will continue in the postseason. Granderson is hitting just .202/.274/.394 in 104 at-bats against southpaws this season while Hernandez is hitting a much more respectable .270/.367/.579 in 152 at-bats.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Earns start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back with team, starting at shortstop•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Excused from team•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: To start against lefties moving forward•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Delivers three-run double against lefty•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...