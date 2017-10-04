Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will start against lefties in NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez will start in left field against left-handed pitchers in the NLDS, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez and Curtis Granderson operated out of a platoon for the last month of the regular season, and it appears that will continue in the postseason. Granderson is hitting just .202/.274/.394 in 104 at-bats against southpaws this season while Hernandez is hitting a much more respectable .270/.367/.579 in 152 at-bats.