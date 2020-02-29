Play

Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Working on mechanical adjustment

Hernandez has been working on a mechanical adjustment to his swing, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

According to Hernandez, the adjustment is focused on preventing his hips from flying open during the course of his swing. Though the utility man is batting only .182 thus far in spring training, both of his hits have left the yard, and he leads the Dodgers with five RBI.

