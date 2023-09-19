Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Freeman's steal was his 20th of the season, the first time he's reached that milestone in his career. The 34-year-old first baseman clearly isn't letting up for his effort level even with the Dodgers securing the NL West title. He's been strong in September, hitting .304 (17-for-56) this month, down from his .335 mark for the year. He's added a .983 OPS, 26 home runs, 93 RBI and 124 runs scored through 148 contests. Freeman sat out Sunday for the first time all season, though he may get some additional rest over the remaining two weeks before the playoffs.