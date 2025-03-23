Freeman (rib) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he expected Freeman to be ready for the Freeway Series versus the Halos, and the first baseman is indeed back in the lineup Sunday. Freeman sat out the season-opening series versus the Cubs in Tokyo due to left rib discomfort, but his absence appears to have been more of a precautionary measure. Barring a setback, the 35-year-old should be good to go at first base for the Dodgers in Thursday's domestic opener versus the Tigers.