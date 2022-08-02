Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Freeman has multiple hits in three straight games, and he's gone 8-for-14 in that span. The first baseman provided a pair of RBI singles in addition to his double Monday. For the season, he's up to a remarkable .328/.404/.541 slash line with 15 home runs, 68 RBI, 72 runs scored, 36 doubles and nine stolen bases through 102 contests.