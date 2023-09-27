Freeman went 3-for-8 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and two walks across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Rockies.

Freeman did most of his work in the nightcap, when he padded an already substantial Dodgers lead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The superstar first baseman added a double in that contest, his league-leading 58th two-bagger of the campaign. He needs two more doubles to become the first MLB player since 1936 to collect 60 in a campaign. Freeman has complemented the two-bagger bonanza with 27 homers, 98 RBI, 127 runs, 22 stolen bases and a .333/.410/.564 slash line.