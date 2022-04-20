Freeman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 5-1 victory versus Atlanta.
The 32-year-old was without a homer through the first nine games of the season but went deep twice against his former team this week, this time off Charlie Morton to open the scoring during the first inning Wednesday. Freeman is off to a hot start for the Dodgers with a .333/.400/.521 slash line to go with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs.
