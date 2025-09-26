Freeman went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during the Dodgers' 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Freeman got Thursday's scoring started with a solo homer in the second before giving the Dodgers an 8-0 lead in the fourth with a two-run shot to right-center field. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, and he is now up to 23 long shots on the year, which surpasses his mark in 2024 by one. Freeman is slashing .293/.364/.860 with six steals, 80 runs, 23 homers and 88 RBI in 621 plate appearances this season.