Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Freeman entered Wednesday 0-for-11 with a walk and two strikeouts over his last three games. It was just the third time all year and the first time since April that he was held hitless in three straight contests. The multi-hit effort got him back on track, and he's now slashing .337/.414/.583 with 23 home runs, a league-leading 44 doubles, 16 stolen bases, 83 RBI and 102 runs scored through 119 games.