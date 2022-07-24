Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Freeman gave the Dodgers some insurance with his seventh-inning blast, and it was almost necessary as the Giants pushed for a ninth-inning rally. The first baseman has gone 22-for-41 (.537) during his current 11-game hitting streak, which has seen him swat five of his 15 homers for the year. He's added 61 RBI, 64 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 31 doubles and two triples while slashing .324/.402/.544 in 93 contests overall.