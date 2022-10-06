Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Freeman came into the game needing four hits to reach 200 on the campaign, and he fell just short by going 3-for-4. Nonetheless, he reached the 100 RBI mark by knocking in a pair of runs, one of which came on his 21st homer of the campaign. Freeman led the majors in hits (199) and doubles (47) in his first season in Los Angeles and finished second to Jeff McNeil with a .325 batting average.