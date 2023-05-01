Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday in a 6-3 win against St. Louis.
Freeman came into the series versus the Cardinals with just one theft on the campaign, but he is now up to four after nabbing three steals over his past two contests. The sudden uptick of aggressive baserunning has put him on pace to collect double-digit steals for what would be just the third time in his lengthy career. Freeman has only nine RBI on the season, but he's doing almost everything else well, slashing .292/.377/.451 with six doubles and 21 runs scored.