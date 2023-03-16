Freeman (hamstring) is set to DH in a Cactus League game Saturday and then play first base Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

That's tremendous news after Freeman tweaked his right hamstring Tuesday while representing Canada in the World Baseball Classic. It looks like that will turn out to be a minor blip for the star first baseman. He can be penciled into the Dodgers' starting lineup for Opening Day, which is exactly two weeks away.