Freeman went 2-for-5 with a triple, a homer and four RBI in Thursday's 16-8 loss against the Cardinals.

Freeman gave the Dodgers life with a sixth-inning grand slam to cut the deficit to two. Freeman also tripled in the fifth, but his teammates failed to bring him home. The first baseman is producing another excellent season with a .918 OPS, 36 runs and 27 RBI. He even has six stolen bases and could surpass his career high of 13.