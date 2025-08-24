Freeman went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three total RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Freeman hit a game-tying solo shot in the sixth inning and added a two-run blast to pad the Dodgers' lead in the seventh. He's gone deep four times over his last eight games and now has 18 homers on the year. Freeman has added an impressive .302/.375/.501 slash line, 75 RBI, 66 runs scored, 32 doubles and four stolen bases over 118 contests as he continues to be one of the Dodgers' most consistent hitters.