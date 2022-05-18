Freeman went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in a 12-3 win Tuesday over Arizona.

Freeman doubled in the first and was intentionally walked in the second, scoring each time. He added a two-run double in the sixth and drove in another run with a two-bagger in the eighth as the Dodgers routed Arizona. With 14 doubles, the first baseman is tied for the major-league lead and Tuesday marked the second time this month he doubled three times in a game. Despite not homering in his last 21 contests, Freeman has still been productive at the plate with a .307/.424/.480 batting line and 15:11 BB:K in 92 plate appearances during that span.