Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Freeman hit a go-ahead solo shot in the first inning before forcing in runs with bases-loaded walks in the second and eighth frames. The first baseman has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 18-for-45 (.400) with four homers and 14 RBI in that span. Overall, he has a .305/.378/.491 slash line with 14 long balls, 66 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases across 105 games this season. He's continued to provide steady contact despite a 22.6 percent strikeout rate that is his highest since 2016.