Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and five RBI in a 14-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Freeman got Los Angeles on the board with an RBI double in the first inning, clubbed a three-run long ball in the second, doubled home another run in the sixth and tacked on a single in the seventh. The first-year Dodger has been a bit sporadic of late with at least three hits in three of his last seven games but none in his other four. The 32-year-old upped his May slash line to .323/.413/.527 with the four-hit performance while the homer was Freeman's first since April 24.