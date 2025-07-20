Freeman (wrist) was forced to exit Sunday's contest against the Brewers in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman was struck in the left wrist by an 88 mph sinker from Jose Quintana in the bottom of the sixth, immediately walking to the Dodgers' dugout and exiting the game as a result. The first baseman will likely undergo imaging on the wrist to determine the damage, and his status will be updated in the near future. In the meantime, Hyeseong Kim replaced Freeman in the contest against MIlwaukee.