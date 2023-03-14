Freeman was removed from Team Canada's game Tuesday against Team Colombia with a slight hamstring issue, Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reports.

Freeman could be seen running gingerly to first base on a third-inning flyout and was promptly replaced in Canada's lineup by Denzel Clarke. It didn't seem to be anything overly serious -- he made it to first base and then into the dugout under his own power -- but this could very well end Freeman's run in the World Baseball Classic. Opening Day for the Dodgers is just over two weeks away.

