Freeman was removed from Team Canada's game Tuesday against Team Colombia with a slight hamstring issue, Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reports.
Freeman could be seen running gingerly to first base on a third-inning flyout and was promptly replaced in Canada's lineup by Denzel Clarke. It didn't seem to be anything overly serious -- he made it to first base and then into the dugout under his own power -- but this could very well end Freeman's run in the World Baseball Classic. Opening Day for the Dodgers is just over two weeks away.
