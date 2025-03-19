Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he expects Freeman (rib) to play in the upcoming Freeway Series against the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman lobbied to play in the second game of the Tokyo Series, but the team decided it was best to take the cautious route, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Freeman was said to be feeling "much better than [Tuesday]," when he had to be scratched from the lineup for the season opener. Roberts wouldn't commit to Freeman playing in the exhibition series against the Angels, but it sounds like the team is cautiously optimistic the first baseman will be able to return to action and log at least a few reps ahead of the March 27 domestic opener against the Tigers.