Freeman went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 victory versus the Rays.

Freeman reached base four times in the contest, the third time he's accomplished that feat this season. The veteran first baseman has knocked at least one hit in 16 straight games, a stretch during which he's batting .444 (28-for-63) with 18 RBI. Freeman has added nine doubles, a triple, four homers and 15 runs during the red-hot stretch, and he currently leads the majors with 20 two-baggers on the campaign.