Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Freeman provided an early two-run blast in the first inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. The first baseman remains hot -- he's gone 16-for-46 (.348) over his last 11 homers, though his homer Thursday was his first since June 21. Freeman has 15 long balls, 30 doubles, 12 steals, 57 RBI, 68 runs scored and a .320/.397/.542 slash line through 87 contests this year.