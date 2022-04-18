Freeman went 4-for-5 with a run and three RBI in a 9-1 win against the Reds on Sunday.

After striking out in the first inning, Freeman responded with singles in the fourth, sixth and eighth inning, with his two knocks in the fourth contributing heavily to a seven-run inning. This is the prized free agent's first signature performance with his new team, though it would've been encouraging to see one of those hits go for extra bases. Freeman is now batting an impressive .324 but is slugging just .401 due to all three of his extra base hits being doubles.